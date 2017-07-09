Nathaniel Goldston III
Nathaniel Goldston III Memorial Scholarship Fund
It is with deep sadness, we announce our Brother, Nathaniel Goldston III has passed away on July 4, 2017. His commitment and contributions to The 100 and our communities are truly immeasurable. Nathaniel Goldston III served as the 100 Black Men of America Inc.’s second National President and used his business acumen and resources to expand the organization to 43 chapters. He led by example and utilized his influence and access to touch the lives of an innumerable number of disadvantaged and marginalized African American youth. His legacy is one that will ripple throughout generations. His family requests that in Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 100 Black Men of America Inc. to continue fulfilling his vision.